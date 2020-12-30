JUAN O SAVIN (107) (17) & Michael Jaco Latest Intel Drops

FOLLOW ME HERE =My name is Kevin AKA Deplorable Neezy. I have a passion for design and functionality. I hope you enjoy your new Smoakpipe as much as I enjoyed making it.👉 If you enjoy this video, please like and share it.👉 Don't forget to subscribe to this channel for more update.👉 Subscribe now:Outro Music: An0maly I LIKE TRUMP -🌳 Store Website:SMOAKPIPE THE ORIGINAL WOODEN BLUNT™💢💢 Follow us on social media:🌳 Snapchat:🌳 Twitter:🌳 Tewtch:🌳 DLIVE:💢💢Other Video Platforms I use:🌳 LBRY:🌳 Bitchute:🌳 Sreamanity:🌳 Birghteon:🌳 MINDS:🌳 BitTube:🌳 Rubmle:🌳 Brand New Tube:🌳 UGEtube:🌳 Store Website:💢💢 The StoryThis whole journey started in my early 20's. One day I had acquired some tobacco nearby in the city and I was ready to enjoy it. But there was a slight problem. A few days prior, I dropped my glass smoking pipe and it shattered into pieces.Not having anything to smoke out of, I started to get creative and think of a way I could consume the tobacco that I just purchased. I picked up some wood I had lying around the house and headed straight for the drill press. A little bit later, I had what we now know as the first Smoak Wooden Cigar Pipe prototype. Everyone who saw it loved it.There's an old saying: "You give a bunch of people something to smoke, without a device to smoke it out of, and they suddenly become engineers." It makes me very happy to see that my art is being enjoyed and used by people from all over the world. Without you guys, there is no Smoak Pipe. Thank you.#Smoakpipe #smoak #woodenblunt💢 Follow us to stay updated on what we're doing next!💢 Check Out Some of Our Previous Uploads!DISCLAIMER: The financial, political, and medical opinions expressed in this video are those of the guest and not necessarily of “Smoak LLC”. Opinions expressed in this video should not be relied on for making investment or medical decisions, tax advice and do not constitute personalized investment or medical advice. The information shared is for the sole purpose of education.!!! JOIN THE NOTIFICATION SQUAD!!!🔔 Click the Bell 🔔 Turn On Notifications 🔔╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝Thank you for watching this video, click the "SUBSCRIBE" button for stay connected with this channel.🌳 Store Website:be,4chan,qanon posts and drops,who is qanon an overview,politics,anonymous,breaking news,cia,cnn,clinton,conspiracy theorytunnel,tunnels,cu chi tunnels,hidden tunnels,tunel,abandoned tunnels,underground tunnels,secret tunnel,underground tunnel,gotthard base tunnel,drug tunnels,tunnel rats,chapochild trafficking,trafficking,human trafficking,child,sex trafficking,china,end child trafficking,people trafficking,trafficking ring,child trafficking racket,child trafficking stories,yadadri child trafficking,child trafficking survivor,children,child trafficking,sex trafficking psa, Briair cigar pipe, blunt, the original wooden blunt, Morgan pipes, Chris Morgan, stogie pipe, oak pipe, smoking pipe, honey dabber, walnut pipe, honey badger, discreet smoking pipe, cigar pipe, wood cigar, wooden cigar pipe, stop human trafficking,sex trafficking story adrenochrome,adrenochrome uses,andrenochrome,#adrenochrome,adrenochome,adrenochrom,adrenochrome bags,adrenechrome,adrenachrome,adrenochrome cabal,adrenochrome adalah,adrenochrome ce este,adrenochrome reddit,adrenochrome in urdu,adrenochrome nedir?,what is adrenochrome,adrenochrome junkies,adrenochrome in hindi,adrenochrome meaning,adrenochrome in blood,adrenochrome effects,adrenochrome crywolf,adrenochrome drug real,adrenochrome drug uses