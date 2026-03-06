BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Echo Chambers - Illegals over Citizens - Poland Wants Zero Muslims
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

Media Spin 101 How the Same Story Gets Twisted and Why It Matters


In today’s fast-paced world, news travels faster than ever. Every event captured on camera quickly becomes a story, but often, each media outlet offers a unique spin on the same incident. Have you ever noticed how a single event can be reported in completely different ways? This twist, commonly known as "media spin," can shape our understanding and opinions about the world around us. Grasping how the media portrays stories can help us become smarter consumers of news.


Media spin impacts our interpretation of events, molds our opinions, and, ultimately, influences societal norms. In this post, we will explore the facets of media spin, examine how the same story can be transformed, and discuss why this understanding is crucial for everyone.


https://www.echowave.org/post/media-spin-101-how-the-same-story-gets-twisted-and-why-it-matters



Democrats care only for illegal immigrants and criminals, not for you


It was the greatest affront to democracy the country had seen since the Civil War, we were told. The storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbor, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and all the other terrorist attacks on the U.S. Capitol building by leftists — yes, there have been more of those than you remember.


https://thehill.com/opinion/immigration/5297770-democrats-care-only-for-illegal-immigrants-and-criminals-not-for-you/



Our Open Border Policy Is Not an Accident


There’s a new strategy in town: If American voters don’t like what you are offering, import better voters.


The unprecedented chaos at the U.S. border and in major American cities that has been caused by the Biden administration’s immigration policies finally seems to have moved to the center of national political debate and public awareness.


https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/open-border-policy-not-accident



Polish Official: “We Will Not Receive Even One Muslim” in Poland


A sea change is occurring in Europe — and the continent may never be the same again. Whereas just some years ago immigrationism would not be questioned, the ice is now beyond broken: European nations are increasingly rebelling against globalist, culture-rending European Union migration policies. The latest example is a Polish official who, responding to an attempt at politically correct shaming, unabashedly told a British television host, “We will not receive even one Muslim, because this is what we promised…. This is why our government was elected, this is why Poland is so safe, this is why we have not had even one terror attack.”


https://thenewamerican.com/world-news/europe/polish-official-we-will-not-receive-even-one-muslim-in-poland/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy