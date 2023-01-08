Dr.SHIVA: Why Grifters Are Dangerous - A Twitter Spaces Conversation

In this video, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, educates listeners in Twitter Spaces on the nature of the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment - the “Grifters” - who work hand in hand with the Establishment to conceal truth, spread half truths, and ultimately to delay truth, so as to distract working people AWAY from the real heroes and real agents of change, who are INDEPENDENT of both wings of the Establishment. These grifters are consummate actors, never risking anything and profit by speaking “truth,” after the damage has been done. They are truly dangerous and exist to ensure no real change occurs.