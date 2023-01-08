Dr.SHIVA: Why Grifters Are Dangerous - A Twitter Spaces Conversation
In this video, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, educates listeners in Twitter Spaces on the nature of the Not-So-Obvious-Establishment - the “Grifters” - who work hand in hand with the Establishment to conceal truth, spread half truths, and ultimately to delay truth, so as to distract working people AWAY from the real heroes and real agents of change, who are INDEPENDENT of both wings of the Establishment. These grifters are consummate actors, never risking anything and profit by speaking “truth,” after the damage has been done. They are truly dangerous and exist to ensure no real change occurs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.