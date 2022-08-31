Artillery clamps the AFU in a tactical Vice - Direction of Artemovsk & Soledar - Powerful Shelling from two points at once. - UAVs record the AFU scattering, leaving wounded behind.

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Artillery clamps the AFU in a tactical vice in the direction of Artemovsk and Soledar. Powerful shelling is taking place from two points at once, and UAVs record the AFU scattering, leaving wounded "brothers-in-arms" behind.
With striking work, artillery is cutting off Ukrainian forces and destroying their fresh defense lines, reports the military correspondent of Denis Kulaga.