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SNAKE with Red Tongue | COOL ANIMALS
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20 views • May 20, 2021
Have you ever seen a snake with a red tongue? Check these awesome animals out in this video. Thanks to Tony, our neighbour for providing us with animal footage.
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Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
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Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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