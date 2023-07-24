ALEX JONES [FULL] Monday 7/24/23 • Transhumanist Globalists Flooding Internet With AI to Justify Enforcement of Digital ID

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: TRANSHUMANIST GLOBALISTS FLOODING INTERNET WITH AI TO JUSTIFY ENFORCEMENT OF DIGITAL ID FOR EVERYONENew bill is dangerously close to passing in the Senate that will bring in internet ID tied to global social credit score, vaccine passport, carbon pass, and everything you can imagine!

Alex Jones is delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information! Also, market expert and author Edward Dowd joins the broadcast to deliver explosive revelations you do NOT want to miss!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





*** ALL RonGibsonChannel LINKS IN ONE APP ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com