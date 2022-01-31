© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Triple Vaxxed Justin Trudeau Now Has Covid19 and Doubles Down on the Radical Racist Truckers Convoy
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • January 31, 2022
Well so much for 'Team Building'. Earlier today Justin Trudeau came out of hiding and basically doubled down on the convoy truckers by calling them racists for waving a Nazi Swastika flag over the weekend and defacing a Terry Fox statue, urinating on the unknown soldier's tomb, and demanding food from a homeless soup kitchen in Ottawa. The slightest incident of over 100,000 protesters in Ottawa has been played up by Trudeau and his cabinet and even NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was calling the truckers racist. So now Justin Trudeau has painted all truckers with the same brush as you will see and hear in this video. Trudeau has given the MSM their narrative to describe the truckers as Nazi sympathizers, radical right-wingers, and white racists. Trudeau, double-downed and he double-downed on thousands of truckers. we will see how that will play out. On top of this Justin Trudeau announced that he has Covid19 and will be in quarantine as he told people to get vaccinated. Does the vaccine even work, when triple vaxxed Trudeau was infected by his son? How does that work?
Related Channel:
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Monday Jan 31
Ottawalks YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D_xYbxnagk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related Channel:
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Monday Jan 31
Ottawalks YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D_xYbxnagk
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.