Reflections on Kimberly Ann Goguen

I have been extremely focused in the last few days working very hard to try to provide a platform for Kim Possible and to make her position known to the lightworkers of the world and to the general public. In my zeal to share her knowledge, I spent too much time giving the back story instead of letting her explain more of herself. So I apologize for that. But what happened for me during our conversation was an inner revelation of the holy spirit to show me what is ACTUALLY transpiring on earth right now and has been occurring for about two weeks. Kim is truly humanity's representative in the actual transference of the dark control matrix of humankind's energy from a dark hierarchy of control and death to a restoration of god plan on earth. Please listen.