© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hidden Rockets in Kiev Shopping Mall Destroyed
Follow
1
Share
Report
171 views • March 22, 2022
"Russia post a video of an abandoned shopping mall in Kyiv and said they got the "absolute evidence of the criminal use by the Kyiv nationalist regime of civilian objects". Ukraine hid the rockets in the shopping mall as a cover, which was then destroyed by Russia's missile on Sunday, killing at least 8 people.
Ukraine government described it as a large-scale murder, just one week after its rejection to Russia's suggestion to open humanitarian corridors."
- ShanghaiEye
Ukraine government described it as a large-scale murder, just one week after its rejection to Russia's suggestion to open humanitarian corridors."
- ShanghaiEye
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.