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Covid in a 2007 Cartoon & People passing out Worldwide!
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280 views • August 08, 2021
What is causing people worldwide to pass out?
1. are people androids
2. is it bio-tech injections
3. are they hit with DEW frequency
4. is it there cell phones zapping people?
Video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UAqWG65AjtC/
1. are people androids
2. is it bio-tech injections
3. are they hit with DEW frequency
4. is it there cell phones zapping people?
Video source link; https://www.bitchute.com/video/0UAqWG65AjtC/
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