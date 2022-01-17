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Trudeau’s vaccine mandate for truckers will be a disaster
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90 views • January 17, 2022
From True North
The Liberal government is moving ahead with their vaccine mandate for truckers entering Canada despite multiple warnings from experts that this policy will cause significant problems. Trucking and logistics experts warn that continued supply chain bottlenecks will lead to empty shelves and delayed surgeries.
Why does Justin Trudeau insist on moving forward with these disastrous pandemic policies?
Anthony Furey discusses in his latest video.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/M2sZMq9U3T4
The Liberal government is moving ahead with their vaccine mandate for truckers entering Canada despite multiple warnings from experts that this policy will cause significant problems. Trucking and logistics experts warn that continued supply chain bottlenecks will lead to empty shelves and delayed surgeries.
Why does Justin Trudeau insist on moving forward with these disastrous pandemic policies?
Anthony Furey discusses in his latest video.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/M2sZMq9U3T4
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