''SORRY, BUT THIS IS THE END'': Secret Conversation of General Zaluzhny with U.S. General Brown
The Prisoner
On November 19, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation held a briefing where General Igor Konashenkov spoke in detail about the situation in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. According to him, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops continued to successfully restrain the enemy near the villages of Verbove and Rabotino..........

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

