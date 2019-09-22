UKRAINE BOMBSHELL: Hillary Clinton Colluded With Ukraine Oligarch To Violate Iran Sanctions -1632-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
E-Militia Article: UKRAINE BOMBSHELL: Hillary Clinton Colluded With Ukraine Oligarch To Violate Iran Sanctions http://ow.ly/HRyR30pzPRT
GUEST: A small Tempe Arizona gun shop sold quadruple the amount of AR-15 rifles they usually do in just a few hours, all because of a Facebook post, and presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Matt Boggs owns Alpha Dog Firearms in Tempe and was frustrated by what Beto O'Rourke said prompting him to make a Facebook post announcing a sale on AR15’s - calling it the "Beto Special," offering the AR-15s for a huge discount. "The next thing I know, we sold out of 200 rifles in four hours," WEBSITE https://www.alphadogfirearmsaz.com/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AlphaDogFirearms/
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/