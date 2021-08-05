Dr Byram Bridle: We made a big mistake - the spike protein is a dangerous toxin

Three corrections to what he says:



1. This was not a mistake! This was planned for decades to do and be

exactly what it’s doing as part of the depopulation agenda.



2. ANY doctor that is pro-vaccine is simply going along with what they

learned in medical school (Rockefeler Medicine) and almost certainly has



never bothered to listen to the opposing points of view and look at

they're supporting data up against vaccines.



3. Viruses as they tell us are a hoax. They are an intrinsic part of our

immune systems and are not contagious nor are they harmful. Viruses were

a scam created in the late 19th century by the Rockefeller family to make

money. They also created allopathic medicine and still fund it to this

day by funding medical universities and big pharma.