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Dr Byram Bridle: We made a big mistake - the spike protein is a dangerous toxin
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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40 views • August 05, 2021
Three corrections to what he says:

1. This was not a mistake! This was planned for decades to do and be
exactly what it’s doing as part of the depopulation agenda.

2. ANY doctor that is pro-vaccine is simply going along with what they
learned in medical school (Rockefeler Medicine) and almost certainly has

never bothered to listen to the opposing points of view and look at
they're supporting data up against vaccines.

3. Viruses as they tell us are a hoax. They are an intrinsic part of our
immune systems and are not contagious nor are they harmful. Viruses were
a scam created in the late 19th century by the Rockefeller family to make
money. They also created allopathic medicine and still fund it to this
day by funding medical universities and big pharma.
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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