GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1731654045427798221

China, 10-year-old, Bridget Ho.

Injected with Pfizer vax poison.

"They told us it was a Covid Mutant Virus"

"Arriving at the hospital has been useless. The doctor said there is no rescue. All the cells, brain pole are dead."

###

"Today 26th Nov 2023, 9:30am, the brightest, the most beautiful and most cheerful kid ever has left us. This is the most painful moment I ever experience, it’s unexplainable, it’s unacceptable.

All my friends who met with my princess before are always touched by her positive vibes and her charming smile.

Thanks my wife and Bradley, Hailey and Hanson for being strong this time and do what we should do to make sure Bridget is in peace, as I’m sure she’ll only want us to be strong and look forward. This will only unite us stronger as a family.

This little bright star will always be with us in our heart no matter what.

Thanks everyone who are with us during this hard time, especially family from ipoh who immediate rush down to kl this morning and offer their help. Nevertheless, it’s my buddy, as always who immediately offer his unwavering support and be at our side, helping us with everything, organising the wake, accommodation and transportation for our family. You were on my back when we were 10 years old. 33 years later, you are still doing the same thing, always have my back, sometimes that’s even more than what a family can do.

🤜🏼🤛

My wife as always a great mother, great wife, and she’s trying her utmost best each and everyday to make sure our family grow in a positive healthy and happy environment. No one hurt more than her, and yet, still she’s being strong to make sure we are all ok in this, thank you. We all and Bridget will always love you. Bridget always a happy character even when she’s sick, even she fall down, all because she knew she has the best mother. We are all always in debt to you, thank you thank you thank you.

If you are parents, you don’t know what’s going to happen next, as things happen so quick, in just spilt seconds.

If kids are sick, bring them to doctors immediately. If they want to talk to you, put away your work/job, listen to them, if they are not happy, make them happy.

That’s the simplest things our kids only ever ask for.

We don’t wanna ask ourself why we don’t do more or better when there’s no more chance.

Everyone who have helped us,

No one have to do all this for us, but all of you, offer your heartfelt support and help, which Our family and Bridget will be forever grateful.

And a billion big thank you to my sister, family and friends who care and text, call and contact us immediately. I really mean when I said I appreciate that.

If we fail to reply your messages or answer your call, kindly forgive us, as we need sometime to digest and organise the wake/funeral tomorow.

Will inform about the funeral time/location here.

We all LoVe Bridget Ho ❤️❤️💕"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/watch/?v=2190090051335568

###

Ludovico Einaudi - Experience

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=O9wjmEhMKFw

Mirrored - bootcamp

