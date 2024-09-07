Let food be thy medicine ~ Vaccinated are getting more sick ~

In today's discussion we will talk about homeopathy (vitamins & Herbs), as opposed to Allopathy (pharmacy / Witchcraft) medicine, known in the public circle as modern medicine. We will talk about how natural medicine works a lot better than the allopathic medicne that is blood and chemicals, the very heights of witchcraft. Finally, we will also share the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 388.





Talking Points:

- Allopathic Medicine

+ Patroleum, blood and chemicals

+ Cancer, Diabetes, and disease is a multi-billion dollar industry (their is no greedy profit in treating the cause rather than the symptoms)

- Homeopathy and Natural medicine

+ food, vitamins, minerals, & herbs

+ Gerson Therapy: AMA tried to buy the cancer cure and shove it under the carpet, & the doctor had to move their operation to Mexico.

- Share the episode 388 of the Highwire





References:

- TTAC A Global Quest

https://rumble.com/vkxmmo-the-truth-about-cancer-a-global-quest-episode-1.html

- TTAV presents Remady

https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- TTAC Quest for Cures

https://rumble.com/vkfxmz-quest-for-the-cures-final-chapter-episode-1-the-sordid-history-of-the-cance.html

- The Gerson Therapy - Charlotte Gerson on Cancer I College of Naturopathic Medicine

https://rumble.com/v4tqast-the-gerson-therapy-charlotte-gerson-on-cancer-i-college-of-naturopathic-med.html

- TTAC Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

- Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies by Nicole Apelian

https://archive.org/details/lost-book-of-herbal-remedies-nicole-apelian-compressed

- The Highwire Episode 388

https://rumble.com/v5drs7h-episode-388-siri-testifies-new-hampshire-post-licensure-safety.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp