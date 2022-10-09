【G-Times News】Government and World Economic Forum Push for Digital Identity

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https://gnews.org/post/p1u3r971a
According to a True North report on October 5th, the Liberal government recently acknowledged in writing that it has signed a contract with the World Economic Forum worth 105.3 million Canadian dollars to introduce digital identities for travelers to Canada.