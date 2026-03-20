Yemen & its Mujahid army will stand alongside any Arab country or Islamic country that faces Zionist aggression - "We will not abandon our brothers in the Gaza Strip"

"This battle is the battle of the entire Ummah!"

"Dear Yemen, with its great people, leadership of faith, and its Mujahid army will stand alongside any Arab country or Islamic country that faces Zionist aggression.."

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree warns that any U.S. involvement in aggression against Iran will trigger direct Yemeni strikes on American naval assets in the Red Sea.

"We will not abandon our brothers in the Gaza Strip."