Anniversary Trump's assassination attempt, was it STAGED? - in July 15, 2024

Anniversary of Trump's assassination attempt: WAS IT STAGED?

While unwavering MAGA fans mark the first anniversary of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., people online are wondering whether ALL OF THIS could have been STAGED.

🔴People are comparing the shape of Trump's ear before and after the assassination attempt, noting that there is no visible scar or other trace.

🔴They also point out that there was no visible bullet wound at the moment of the injury, and that the blood appears to be in a capsule-like form.

🔴The trajectory of the bullet's movement is also being questioned.

🔴The timing of the attack raises doubts as well, since security personnel supposedly had time to escort Trump off the stage.