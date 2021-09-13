© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coming of Christ Lesson 1 091221 - Matthew 13 Tares and the Wheat Field Explained
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • September 13, 2021
We continue our series. Please see my Intro video to this series just prior to this one if you haven't seen it. It will lay some groundwork. Now, we consider Matthew 13 and the reason why Christ used parables when he spoke to the masses. We focus in this lesson on the Parable of the Tares and the Wheat and the interpretation given by Jesus of the Harvest and what it meant and why it was to come at the end of that generation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.