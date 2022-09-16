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🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Summary of La Quinta Columna. Programme 390. Graphene oxide is being inoculated into covid "vaccines" to control the population and neuromodulate it.
▪️Analysis of a Pfizer vial:
https://rumble.com/v1kbzy5-presence-of-graphene-based-carbon-nanotubes-in-pfizer-vaccine.html
▪️Recommended video to watch:
https://rumble.com/v18ixdz--english-the-neuroscientist-rafael-yuste-ideologue-of-the-brain-transhumani.html
▪️Look into the Microscope channel on Telegram:
https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio
Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
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La Quinta Columna
https://rumble.com/c/LaQuintaColumna