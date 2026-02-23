US Military Mobilizes Amid Puerto Vallarta Cartel Violence, an interview with Aaron Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Reports swirl of US military movement near the southern border as cartel violence grips Puerto Vallarta. Coincidence—or coordinated escalation? With geopolitical tensions rising and technocracy debates intensifying, bigger questions loom. Is this retaliation… or pretext? Eyes now on Washington and beyond.
#USMilitary #BorderCrisis #CartelConflict #Geopolitics #Technocracy #Mexico #GlobalTensions
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
4:16End Screen