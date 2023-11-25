Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 November 2023 Return to Parliament

Part 3 of three video parts, this one covering the return to Parliament House, all along Bourke Street passing the MYER Christmas crowd. Also recorded is an unfortunate verbal altercation with a veteran; he even showed his veteran card. He is a 'full on' believer that the corrupt government has done no wrong and that we were disturbing the peace, certainly his peace. Some men have trouble thinking outside of the box to test what is false in this world and he is one of these. Other than that it was a smoothly done rally for truth, justice and freedom.