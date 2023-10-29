Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
He Was Not Just A Number, He Was A Bright Boy With Dreams And Hopes. 😢😔
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3297 Subscribers
40 views
Published 17 hours ago

Aspiring 12-year-old Pąlest1nıan Youtuber, Awni Eldous https://www.youtube.com/@awnieldous141

who had gaming YouTube channel had set a goal to reach 100,000 subscribers on his channel, but Awni was killed during bombing by an Israelı airstrıke in Gāza.

Who will tell him that his dream came true . He currently has 777,000 subscribers 😢😔

Keywords
killedyoutuberisraeli airstrikepalestine genocideawni eldous

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket