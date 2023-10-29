He Was Not Just A Number, He Was A Bright Boy With Dreams And Hopes. 😢😔

Aspiring 12-year-old Pąlest1nıan Youtuber, Awni Eldous https://www.youtube.com/@awnieldous141
who had gaming YouTube channel had set a goal to reach 100,000 subscribers on his channel, but Awni was killed during bombing by an Israelı airstrıke in Gāza.
Who will tell him that his dream came true . He currently has 777,000 subscribers 😢😔
