Happy Veterans Day with Presidents Washington & Kennedy! Then Alfred Weber discusses his two new books (Part 1); Dr. Judy Mikovitz interview
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 15 days ago |

Happy Veterans Day, with messages from George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and other great spirits!  Then I interview Alfred Lambremont Webre on his two new books on time travel and what he sees for humanity's future: (1) The 100 year Chronogarchy Plot to break up America
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B73MPTTT and (2) Tracking the AntiChrists
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BGCWGV6T  The last part of the program is an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovitz (famous scientist).

Keywords
vaccinesascensiongeorge washingtonjohn f kennedyveterans daydr judy mikovitzted mahrout of this worldalfred weber

