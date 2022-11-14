Happy Veterans Day with Presidents Washington & Kennedy! Then Alfred Weber discusses his two new books (Part 1); Dr. Judy Mikovitz interview

Happy Veterans Day, with messages from George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and other great spirits! Then I interview Alfred Lambremont Webre on his two new books on time travel and what he sees for humanity's future: (1) The 100 year Chronogarchy Plot to break up America

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B73MPTTT and (2) Tracking the AntiChrists

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BGCWGV6T The last part of the program is an interview with Dr. Judy Mikovitz (famous scientist).

