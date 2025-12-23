© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes Dr Joel Wallach
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#type1diabetes #juvenilediabetes #diabetes
This video features Dr. Joel Wallach discussing juvenile (Type 1) diabetes in response to a caller's question about their 4-year-old son. He promotes dietary changes and Youngevity supplements as supportive measures, while noting that true Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin.
Dr Wallach recommends the following program
Healthy Body Blood Sugar Pak™
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-blood-sugar-pak-original.html
Ultimate™ Vitamin D3
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html
Order Ultimate Selenium
https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS
https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom
https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia
https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE
https://drwallachyoungevity.com/
https://youngevityvitamins.com/
Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/
Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/
Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/
Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/
Dr Wallach’s Radio Show https://drwallachradio.com/
Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/
Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/
FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ
YOUNGEVITY SPANISH
0:42 Caller Hassan introduces his 4-year-old son diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, on insulin day and night.1:03 Dr. Wallach confirms type 1, asks about other symptoms (none reported), weight (34 pounds), name (Mubarak).2:11 Dr. Wallach explains type 1 as a birth defect, lifelong insulin needed, but supplements/diet can reduce insulin requirements.3:17 Assistant recommends Healthy Blood Sugar Pack (half dose daily, split morning/afternoon) + vitamin B3.3:34 Dr. Wallach advises strict diet for household: no gluten, no fried food, no oils, no processed meats, no sugar/juices/fruit.4:24 Emphasizes monitoring blood sugar, potential to lower insulin doses and finger sticks; call back for updates.5:03 Transitions to general warning about sugar's harms.
0:42Caller Hassan introduces his 4-year-old son diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, on insulin day and night.1:03 Dr. Wallach confirms type 1, asks about other symptoms (none reported), weight (34 pounds), name (Mubarak).2:11 Dr. Wallach explains type 1 as a birth defect, lifelong insulin needed, but supplements/diet can reduce insulin requirements.3:17 Assistant recommends Healthy Blood Sugar Pack (half dose daily, split morning/afternoon) + vitamin B3.3:34 Dr. Wallach advises strict diet for household: no gluten, no fried food, no oils, no processed meats, no sugar/juices/fruit.4:24 Emphasizes monitoring blood sugar, potential to lower insulin doses and finger sticks; call back for updates.5:03 Transitions to general warning about sugar's harms.