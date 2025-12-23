BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes Dr Joel Wallach
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
107 followers
0
46 views • 21 hours ago

Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes Dr Joel Wallach

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563

#type1diabetes #juvenilediabetes #diabetes

This video features Dr. Joel Wallach discussing juvenile (Type 1) diabetes in response to a caller's question about their 4-year-old son. He promotes dietary changes and Youngevity supplements as supportive measures, while noting that true Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong insulin.

Dr Wallach recommends the following program

Healthy Body Blood Sugar Pak™

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-blood-sugar-pak-original.html

Ultimate™ Vitamin D3

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-vitamin-d3.html


Order Ultimate Selenium

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0


BUY THE YOUNGEVITY PRODUCTS

https://90minerals.com/

https://youngevity.me/

https://vitaminsuk.co.uk/ United Kingdom

https://youngevityaustralia.com/ Australia

https://youngevityeurope.com/ EUROPE

https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

https://youngevityvitamins.com/

https://youngofficiall.com/


Collagen Products https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Cardio FX https://procardiofx.com/

Pro Joint FX https://projointfx.com/


Youngevity Hemp Products https://hempfx.net/


Dr Wallach’s Radio Show https://drwallachradio.com/

Dr Wallach’s Books http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Dr Wallach’s Supplements https://drwallachyoungevity.com/


FIND OUT WHAT YOU NEED TAKE THE QUIZ

https://ygyhealthquiz.com/


YOUNGEVITY SPANISH

https://ygyespanol.com/


0:42 Caller Hassan introduces his 4-year-old son diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, on insulin day and night.1:03 Dr. Wallach confirms type 1, asks about other symptoms (none reported), weight (34 pounds), name (Mubarak).2:11 Dr. Wallach explains type 1 as a birth defect, lifelong insulin needed, but supplements/diet can reduce insulin requirements.3:17 Assistant recommends Healthy Blood Sugar Pack (half dose daily, split morning/afternoon) + vitamin B3.3:34 Dr. Wallach advises strict diet for household: no gluten, no fried food, no oils, no processed meats, no sugar/juices/fruit.4:24 Emphasizes monitoring blood sugar, potential to lower insulin doses and finger sticks; call back for updates.5:03 Transitions to general warning about sugar's harms.

Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminscopdnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
Chapters

0:42Caller Hassan introduces his 4-year-old son diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, on insulin day and night.1:03 Dr. Wallach confirms type 1, asks about other symptoms (none reported), weight (34 pounds), name (Mubarak).2:11 Dr. Wallach explains type 1 as a birth defect, lifelong insulin needed, but supplements/diet can reduce insulin requirements.3:17 Assistant recommends Healthy Blood Sugar Pack (half dose daily, split morning/afternoon) + vitamin B3.3:34 Dr. Wallach advises strict diet for household: no gluten, no fried food, no oils, no processed meats, no sugar/juices/fruit.4:24 Emphasizes monitoring blood sugar, potential to lower insulin doses and finger sticks; call back for updates.5:03 Transitions to general warning about sugar's harms.

