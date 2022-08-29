Workplace Mobbing Victim Trump

"Workplace mobbing" is a mew term for bullying. See how "mob formation" is suspiciously similar to mass format psychosis, and how this played a part in the last Presidential administration.





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Video Sources:





1) Matthias Desmet: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UttR5HDRtjOT/





2) College kids and Trump: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e1UJfikErY