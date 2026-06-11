The Truth About Karmelo Anthony! X/Twitter Livestream

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about Karmelo Anthony in this 10 June 2026 livestream, showing how the 17-year-old stabbed Austin Metcalf in the chest after repeated demands to leave the track tent and how the jury rejected self-defense to hand down 35 years. He pushes weighing real consequences and walking away from conflict instead of escalating.
Note: when mentioning the OJ Simpson case, I said "Jessica Simpson" on stream, but it was Nicole Brown Simpson that was murdered.
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0:00:00Karmelo Anthony Case Intro
0:06:16Metcalf Stabbing Details
0:14:18Violence and Consequences
0:17:33Rain Delay Confrontation
0:22:08The Fatal Escalation
0:30:24Self-Defense Rejected
0:39:07Trial and Verdict
0:42:19Courthouse Reaction
0:44:44Fundraising Controversy
0:48:43Media and Racial Narratives
0:56:42Lessons on Impulse Control
1:03:44Verdict and Final Take
1:05:29Spanking and Sacred Cows
1:18:23The Value of Collections
1:32:45Pokemon Cards and Reciprocity
1:46:53Safety, Norms, and Community