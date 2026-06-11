The Truth About Karmelo Anthony! X/Twitter Livestream

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about Karmelo Anthony in this 10 June 2026 livestream, showing how the 17-year-old stabbed Austin Metcalf in the chest after repeated demands to leave the track tent and how the jury rejected self-defense to hand down 35 years. He pushes weighing real consequences and walking away from conflict instead of escalating.





Note: when mentioning the OJ Simpson case, I said "Jessica Simpson" on stream, but it was Nicole Brown Simpson that was murdered.





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