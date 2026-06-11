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The Truth About Karmelo Anthony! X/Twitter Livestream
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux lays out the truth about Karmelo Anthony in this 10 June 2026 livestream, showing how the 17-year-old stabbed Austin Metcalf in the chest after repeated demands to leave the track tent and how the jury rejected self-defense to hand down 35 years. He pushes weighing real consequences and walking away from conflict instead of escalating.


Note: when mentioning the OJ Simpson case, I said "Jessica Simpson" on stream, but it was Nicole Brown Simpson that was murdered.


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Keywords
truthevidencephilosophyself-defensereasonstefan molyneuxverdicttriallivestreampublic reactionsconflict escalationaustin metcalfkarmelo anthony
Chapters

0:00:00Karmelo Anthony Case Intro

0:06:16Metcalf Stabbing Details

0:14:18Violence and Consequences

0:17:33Rain Delay Confrontation

0:22:08The Fatal Escalation

0:30:24Self-Defense Rejected

0:39:07Trial and Verdict

0:42:19Courthouse Reaction

0:44:44Fundraising Controversy

0:48:43Media and Racial Narratives

0:56:42Lessons on Impulse Control

1:03:44Verdict and Final Take

1:05:29Spanking and Sacred Cows

1:18:23The Value of Collections

1:32:45Pokemon Cards and Reciprocity

1:46:53Safety, Norms, and Community

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy