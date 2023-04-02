Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon Shows No Mercy For Those Involved In The Greatest Offense Against Humanity
Dr. Yeadon's Judgement:


• Central planners - take a listen.

• Politicians involved - life imprisonment.

• Doctors who ordered injections - life imprisonment.


"Previously, I was against capital punishment. So this shows the magnitude of the offenses against humanity. That's why they cannot be allowed to roam free and do it again."

