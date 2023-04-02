Dr. Mike Yeadon Shows No Mercy For Those Involved In The Greatest Offense Against Humanity

Dr. Yeadon's Judgement:
• Central planners - take a listen.
• Politicians involved - life imprisonment.
• Doctors who ordered injections - life imprisonment.
"Previously, I was against capital punishment. So this shows the magnitude of the offenses against humanity. That's why they cannot be allowed to roam free and do it again."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.