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'Pharmacy' ≠ 'Pharmakeia'
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182 views • November 30, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/JesusAndScience
The light of a lamp shall not shine in you anymore, and the voice of bridegroom and bride shall not be heard in you anymore. For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your sorcery all the nations were deceived.
The light of a lamp shall not shine in you anymore, and the voice of bridegroom and bride shall not be heard in you anymore. For your merchants were the great men of the earth, for by your sorcery all the nations were deceived.
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