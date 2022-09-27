Create New Account
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #19: Marrying An Eternal Soul i.e.. Women vs. A Man; The Beast W/O An Eternal Soul..
Golgotha's144,000
Published 2 months ago

         Women are Eternal Souls men are not. When Eve Got Tricked 1/3 of all Angels fell and become our wives here on earth so we might be satisfied sexually and therefore choose God. The woman's body does not belong to her but rather to her husband. Marriage is the teaching relationship so we might serve god learn to love Him and obey His every word.


heavensexmarriagewivesholinesssexual desireconcubines

