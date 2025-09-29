BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WILHEMINA IS TAKING THE COVIDIOCRACY TOO FAR ⚕ WITH MARK OF THE BEAST QUANTUM DOTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 20 hours ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - 🚨COMING SOON: Gates Foundation has developed microneedle patch implants that install both mRNA and PERMANENT quantum dot markings into your body.


They will function as biological vaccine passports: required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel.


Source: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1972393488525185423


Thumbnail: https://x.com/37secretsbook/status/1883920602173739479


The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has funded skin implants (microneedle patches) that deliver permanent quantum dots to verify vaccination status


The authors of the Gates-funded study note that the quantum dot 'markings' should persist for at least 5 years. The quantum dots (S10C5H QDs encapsulated in poly(methyl methacrylate) microspheres) can be detected with adapted smartphones for use in real-world settings.


Quantum dot implants would be used as biological vaccine passports, where their detection in human skin would be required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel.


https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31852802/


z3news.com/w/darpa-injectable-solution-enables-government-tracking-monitoring-recipients/


https://bibliotecapleyades.net/archivos_pdf2/real-time-self-assembly-stereomicroscopically.pdf🆘🆘


https://bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/secret_projects/nanotech.htm

🚩🚩


https://x.com/Coyote0423E/status/1884213959257120984

Keywords
mark of the beastquantum dotscovidiocracybill wilhelmina gateshuman enslavement system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy