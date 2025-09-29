WILHEMINA IS TAKING THE COVIDIOCRACY TOO FAR ⚕ WITH MARK OF THE BEAST QUANTUM DOTS

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - 🚨COMING SOON: Gates Foundation has developed microneedle patch implants that install both mRNA and PERMANENT quantum dot markings into your body.





They will function as biological vaccine passports: required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel.





The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has funded skin implants (microneedle patches) that deliver permanent quantum dots to verify vaccination status





The authors of the Gates-funded study note that the quantum dot 'markings' should persist for at least 5 years. The quantum dots (S10C5H QDs encapsulated in poly(methyl methacrylate) microspheres) can be detected with adapted smartphones for use in real-world settings.





Quantum dot implants would be used as biological vaccine passports, where their detection in human skin would be required to enter grocery stores, restaurants, gyms, and to travel.





https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31852802/





z3news.com/w/darpa-injectable-solution-enables-government-tracking-monitoring-recipients/





https://bibliotecapleyades.net/archivos_pdf2/real-time-self-assembly-stereomicroscopically.pdf🆘🆘





https://bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/secret_projects/nanotech.htm

https://x.com/Coyote0423E/status/1884213959257120984