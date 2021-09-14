© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SPECIAL EMERGENCY REPORT: BIDEN MANDATES BIOWEAPON JAB ON AMERICAN WORKERS!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 14, 2021
Globalist, Chinese CCP puppet, potus Biden jumps the shark mandating the poison, DNA altering jab for millions of American workers.
Mandates are not laws and you don't have to comply. The mrna, big pharma jabs are weapons of genocide.
Mandates are not laws and you don't have to comply. The mrna, big pharma jabs are weapons of genocide.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.