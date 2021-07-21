The Book of Job (Biblical Stories Explained)[20.07.2021]

Johnny Michael - 5 hours ago:I love the Bible story about Job. How strong his faith is he still puts his trust in the Lord. No matter if good time and in bad times he still praised the Lord with all his heart and his soulSTRENGTH FROM ABOVE - 5 hours ago:Lord Jesus, please cleanse my thoughts of anger and worry. I know that worry is not your will for me. Please provide for all my needs as you promise in your word. I give to you all my fears, cares and troubles, as you have told me to do. AmenHard work, dedication, and staying true to your faith pays off in the end. Stick to it and you will be rewarded — God will make sure of it.8,272 views Premiered 6 hours agoGrace Digital Network - 835K subscribers