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The Book of Job (Biblical Stories Explained)[20.07.2021]
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24 views • July 21, 2021
Johnny Michael - 5 hours ago:
I love the Bible story about Job. How strong his faith is he still puts his trust in the Lord. No matter if good time and in bad times he still praised the Lord with all his heart and his soul
STRENGTH FROM ABOVE - 5 hours ago:
Lord Jesus, please cleanse my thoughts of anger and worry. I know that worry is not your will for me. Please provide for all my needs as you promise in your word. I give to you all my fears, cares and troubles, as you have told me to do. Amen
Hard work, dedication, and staying true to your faith pays off in the end. Stick to it and you will be rewarded — God will make sure of it.
8,272 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Grace Digital Network - 835K subscribers
https://youtu.be/S1PmdUh4GWg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1PmdUh4GWg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
I love the Bible story about Job. How strong his faith is he still puts his trust in the Lord. No matter if good time and in bad times he still praised the Lord with all his heart and his soul
STRENGTH FROM ABOVE - 5 hours ago:
Lord Jesus, please cleanse my thoughts of anger and worry. I know that worry is not your will for me. Please provide for all my needs as you promise in your word. I give to you all my fears, cares and troubles, as you have told me to do. Amen
Hard work, dedication, and staying true to your faith pays off in the end. Stick to it and you will be rewarded — God will make sure of it.
8,272 views Premiered 6 hours ago
Grace Digital Network - 835K subscribers
https://youtu.be/S1PmdUh4GWg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1PmdUh4GWg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
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