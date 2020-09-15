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Coruscate
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9 views • September 15, 2020
This is something that can enliven us by its majesty: our local wetland coruscating as the morning breeze ripples the surface of the water. The Free Dictionary defines coruscate as: to give forth flashes of light; sparkle and glitter: diamonds coruscating in the candlelight; or to exhibit sparkling virtuosity: a flutist whose music coruscated throughout the concert hall. The video we made catches the sounds of the birds and some of our comments. The camera panned and zoomed in to encapsulate the magic of what the wind and water are doing with the sun’s rays. Enjoy.
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