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Blackburn: They're worried about an ex-POTUS instead of China
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83 views • February 05, 2021
Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee comments on the pandemic and its origins in China, how the CCP is reportedly treating groups of people in the country, the Democrats' and other lawmakers' focus on impeachment for former president Trump, and more. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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