Italy Headed for Right Wing Majority, Germany's Energy Crisis, Canada Gun Grab 7/31/2022

It was one of the most dramatic weeks ever for Italian politics, with Mario Draghi resigning after The League, Forza Italia (FI) and the Five Star Movement (M5S) made it clear that they did not want to continue supporting the government coalition. President Mattarella dissolved the parliament and the next elections are set for 25 September, in just over two months’ time.An alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, has a wide lead in opinion polls ahead of the September 25 general election. If other forces are divided, this might lead close to a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, according to an analysis by Youtrend/CattaneoZanetto & Co.

This result would see the right score similarly to Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who won a large majority in 2010. But reaching a two-third majority would be difficult for the coalition and the study’s main scenario is for a right-wing coalition falling short of the two-thirds threshold.

Achieving a broad majority large enough to change the constitution would be unprecedented in Italy’s recent history and could have a profound impact on the country’s political system.

German authorities are scrambling ahead for what could be a horendous winter of natural gas shortages and skyrocketing prices by announcing new energy-saving measures in cities across the country, reported The Guardian.

Hanover in northwest Germany turned off hot water in showers and bathrooms at public buildings and leisure areas this week. Municipal buildings in the city will be heated to only 20C (68F) between Oct. 1 - Mar. 31. The use of portable air conditioners and heating fans will be prohibited.

"The situation is unpredictable," Hanover Mayor Belit Onay said. "Every kilowatt hour counts, and protecting critical infrastructure has to be a priority."

In Berlin, the German capital, hundreds of monuments and municipal buildings went dark to reduce electricity consumption.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aggressive campaign to disarm Canadians hasn't stopped with prohibiting the sale and use of AR platform firearms and other types of weapons. He has proposed a countrywide "freeze" on the sale, import, and transfer of all handguns.

The Canadian government wants people's semi-automatic rifles. They unveiled a new gun buyback plan to purchase "assault-style" weapons that the federal government banned in early 2020.

Public Safety Canada released a statement last week indicating that the gun buyback program is "mandatory for individuals to participate," according to CTV News.

Trudeau appears to be following the blueprints of authoritarians: confiscate guns. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/italy-headed-for-right-wing-majority-germanys-energy-crisis-canada-mandatory-ar-15-buyback/

Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.comALWAYS WEAR YOUR UNDERWEAR AROUND OTHER PEOPLE!





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!