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HOW TO ENGAGE A JEWISH MARXIST PROTEST (HAVE SOME FUN) AND MAKE IMPORTANT CULTURAL POINTS!
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30 views • July 17, 2021
PART 1 - HOW TO TRIGGER A MARXIST WITHOUT REALLY TRYING!
Tom Trento and The United West team recently made a visit to a Jewish Marxist organization's protest at the GEO building in Boca Raton, FL. The GEO Company provides complementary, turnkey solutions for numerous government partners worldwide across a spectrum of diversified correctional and community reentry services. https://www.geogroup.com/
The Marxist organization is NEVER AGAIN ACTION, who states, "we've been taught the signs by our ancestors. As our government runs concentration camps, and rounds up and cages our neighbors, we are called to speak out." https://www.neveragainaction.com/
Under contract with the US Government, the GEO Group manages many prison and detention facilities and the NEVER AGAIN group wants to shut down ICE and GEO.
This video clearly shows the foolish and dangerous views held by these Marxists as they mindlessly make noise and provide wonderful video for teachable moments, like now!
In this series, The United West will expose and detail the nonsense of the Marxists, while having a bit of fun, but always making very important cultural points!
We are in a battle for the Judeo-Christian foundation of America and our future will be determined on November 3, 2020, Presidential Election Day!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Tom Trento and The United West team recently made a visit to a Jewish Marxist organization's protest at the GEO building in Boca Raton, FL. The GEO Company provides complementary, turnkey solutions for numerous government partners worldwide across a spectrum of diversified correctional and community reentry services. https://www.geogroup.com/
The Marxist organization is NEVER AGAIN ACTION, who states, "we've been taught the signs by our ancestors. As our government runs concentration camps, and rounds up and cages our neighbors, we are called to speak out." https://www.neveragainaction.com/
Under contract with the US Government, the GEO Group manages many prison and detention facilities and the NEVER AGAIN group wants to shut down ICE and GEO.
This video clearly shows the foolish and dangerous views held by these Marxists as they mindlessly make noise and provide wonderful video for teachable moments, like now!
In this series, The United West will expose and detail the nonsense of the Marxists, while having a bit of fun, but always making very important cultural points!
We are in a battle for the Judeo-Christian foundation of America and our future will be determined on November 3, 2020, Presidential Election Day!
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://www.theunitedwest.org/donate/
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Contact: [email protected]
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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