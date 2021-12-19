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State of Forgiveness and Law of Attraction, Truth and Error
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0 view • December 19, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
7m33s – 08m44s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“TRUTH AND ERROR ARE AUTOMATIC ATTRACTORS.”
“ERROR AND TRUTH WILL ALWAYS ENTER INTO A CONFRONTATION.”
https://youtu.be/I1zWgPv0u74
20081221 God's Laws - Law of Compensation, Repentance & Divine Forgiveness P2
Cut:
7m33s – 08m44s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“TRUTH AND ERROR ARE AUTOMATIC ATTRACTORS.”
“ERROR AND TRUTH WILL ALWAYS ENTER INTO A CONFRONTATION.”
Keywords
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