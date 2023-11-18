Create New Account
VACCINE EXEMPTIONS HIT RECORD HIGHS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Nov 17, 2023


The CDC has recently announced that exemptions to vaccinations have hit record highs in the United States. We take a look at the reasons why parents are choosing to forgo vaccinations for their young children.


#CDC #ReligiousExemptions #VaccineInjury


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wc5q1-vaccine-exemptions-hit-record-highs.html

Keywords
cdcvaccinevaccine injuryunited statesdel bigtreehighwireexemptionsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidrecord highs

