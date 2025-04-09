BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After: 58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
127 views • 3 weeks ago

58 dead, 150 injured after roof collapses at club in Dominican Republic. Video from April 8, 2025.

The incident at the Jet Set Club occurred during a concert and killed the local governor and a former MLB player.

Rescuers are still searching for people in the rubble, local media report.

Update from late last night, hours after: 

🚨 The death toll from a nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic has risen to 79.

President Luis Abinader signed a decree in Santo Domingo declaring three days of national mourning for the victims.

