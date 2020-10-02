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FU C0rONA|| September 15 Is Masks Off Day
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15 views • October 02, 2020
Masks OFF. FU C@R@NA.
Face diapers are Unhealthy. I would have posted this in the morning but i will be traveling on united with my face mask exemption letter from my doctor. I have a REAL mask to protect me from aerotoxic fumes and the bleach and whatever else. ALL TO create MORE MORE MORE respiratory issues, which is the FIFTH leading cause of death.
Follow me on twitter @Maryamhenein
To keep me alive digitally so i can create more contact, please support my work https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein. I am REAL journalist and functional medicine consultant and coach.
Face diapers are Unhealthy. I would have posted this in the morning but i will be traveling on united with my face mask exemption letter from my doctor. I have a REAL mask to protect me from aerotoxic fumes and the bleach and whatever else. ALL TO create MORE MORE MORE respiratory issues, which is the FIFTH leading cause of death.
Follow me on twitter @Maryamhenein
To keep me alive digitally so i can create more contact, please support my work https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein. I am REAL journalist and functional medicine consultant and coach.
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