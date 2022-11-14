Canadian Doctors Start Suggesting Suicide To Save Money

Execution, Euthanasia, Abortion and Suicide

Be aware that euthanasia is frowned upon by My Father and is not tolerated, for no man can knowingly take the life of another. No reason can be put forward to justify this in the Name of My Father. Tolerance may be presented along with the argument for humane treatment to justify this deed, but no man, except the Father Almighty can decide on the date of death, for it is not man’s right. He will never be given the authority to commit this mortal sin.

Every excuse is offered by man, when taking the life of another, yet, none of them will be accepted as being right, in any circumstances. This applies to execution, the sin of abortion and euthanasia. Sit up now, all of you, and remember you will be judged harshly should you break the most Sacred of all My Father’s Commandments – Thou Shalt Not Kill.

Remember there is only one God and only He can decide when life is to be taken. Break this Commandment in the full knowledge as to what you are doing and you will suffer the torment of Hell for eternity.

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/15/execution-euthanasia-abortion-and-suicide/

Canadian man claims hospital is ‘pressuring’ him to choose assisted suicide

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadian-man-claims-hospital-is-pressuring-him-to-choose-assisted-suicide/




















