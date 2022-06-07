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Edward Dowd: Economic Fallout of Covid Vax Fraud
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906 views • June 07, 2022
In the interview with The New American, former BlackRock fund manager Edward Dowd warned about the devastating societal and economic consequences of the Covid vaccine fraud perpetrated jointly by Big Pharma and the United States healthcare agencies. The mass vaccination resulted in mass casualties, as appears from the official CDC data and the real-world data provided to Mr. Dowd by the insurance companies and funeral homes. People dying in their prime age at unprecedented rates will inevitably result in an economic crisis, manifested in raging inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. Yet Mr. Dowd expressed his optimism for the future, arguing that many people are becoming aware of the crime that is being committed against them.
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