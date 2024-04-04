Restore Freedom with Constitutional Attorney, Katherine Henry

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Constitutional Attorney, Katherine Henry, about her background as an attorney and that she knew in kindergarten that she wanted to be a lawyer. Katherine also talks about the Constitution and explains why it is the supreme law of the land.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/