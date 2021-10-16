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EXPOSED V - Karen Kingston Brings Receipts Showing and Reading Patents of Contents
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114 views • October 16, 2021
Stew Peters talks again with Karen Kingston, former Pfizer Research Analyst and continues to blow HUGE HOLES in the "safe and effective" narrative surrounding the failed "vaccines", which are looking more and more like an intentional global depopulation plan, tracking and social class identifiers. This is Not about a Virus.
Credit to Stew Peters and Karen Kingston
stewpeters.tv
Credit to Stew Peters and Karen Kingston
stewpeters.tv
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