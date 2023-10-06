Create New Account
Rep. Thomas Massie Says He’s Supporting Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker
Shop now
Real Americas Voice | Rep. Thomas Massie Says He’s Supporting Rep. Jim Jordan for House Speaker

 

“I am squarely 100% behind Jim Jordan.” Rep. Thomas Massie tells Charlie Kirk that he’s supporting Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker.


