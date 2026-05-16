FREE CHUD❗ [AND DO NOT 🙈🙉🙊 CHIMP OUT]

Help out my fren AIS: https://chud-wear.printify.me/ [inset image]





VfB mentioned this in a past podcast: what if there was a word that caused White people to beat up Black people simply upon utterrance? How would that work out?





The fact that he has a bond set at $1.25 million dollars should tell you something very uncomfortable and strange about things in America today





https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpChud





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO2gQLr3A4U





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