FREE CHUD❗ [AND DO NOT 🙈🙉🙊 CHIMP OUT]

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Help out my fren AIS: https://chud-wear.printify.me/ [inset image]
VfB mentioned this in a past podcast: what if there was a word that caused White people to beat up Black people simply upon utterrance? How would that work out?
The fact that he has a bond set at $1.25 million dollars should tell you something very uncomfortable and strange about things in America today
https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpChud
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO2gQLr3A4U
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/aryvrg