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Eyes On Ohio Addendum
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31 views • September 10, 2021
I just found this after releasing my video, apparently there is a music festival that lasts 2 days which starts today in Mansfield Ohio. If they were to do a false flag I feel this type of event would be somewhere they might try it. Again, if ANYTHING crazy happens in Ohio it's a false flag! I could be wrong and I hope I am but I feel if you can call these things out in real time perhaps it could even aid in thwarting any of their attempts to do something horrible.
Source:
https://inkcarceration.com/
Source:
https://inkcarceration.com/
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