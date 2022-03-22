EP 2868-8AM UKRAINE REFUSES TO SURRENDER BY MONDAY DEADLINE 

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Ukrainian officials said that the country has rejected Russia’s demand to surrender the eastern port city of Mariupol by 5 a.m. Moscow time on March 21 in exchange for safe passage of residents out of the city.
“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.”
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